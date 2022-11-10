Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by 10-15 bps with effect from 12 Nov, EMIs to go up

One of the largest public sector lenders, Bank of Baroda has raised its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) in the range of 10 basis points to 15 basis points. The new MCLR rates will come into effect from November 12. Since May this year, banks including both in the public and private sectors have been increasing their lending and deposit rates due to the repo rate hike cycle.

