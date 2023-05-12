Bank of Baroda hikes retail term deposit rates by 30 bps on select tenure; check latest interest rates here2 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The PSB has hiked retail term deposits interest rates in the range of 10 bps to 30 bps on selective tenures. Also, the bank has raised rates of Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme.
Leading public sector lender, Bank of Baroda has hiked interest rates on domestic retail term deposits by up to 30 bps on selective tenures. This also includes NRO and NRE Term Deposits. Also, the bank has hiked the interest rates on its Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme which has a tenure of 399 days. The new rates have come into effect from May 12.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×