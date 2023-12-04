Bank of Baroda introduces BOB Parivar Account with nine attractive benefits. Check here
BOB Parivar Account includes savings and current accounts, with different balance requirements and associated benefits
Bank of Baroda has announced the introduction of the BOB Parivar Account for Savings and Current Accounts. The ‘My Family, My Bank’ segment, which has been launched as a part of the Bank’s “BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang" festive campaign, groups all the bank accounts belonging to members of a single family under One Family. While each account will be operated independently by the primary account holder, the maintenance of the quarterly average balance (QAB) is recorded at the Group/ Family level, eliminating the need to maintain QAB in every single account.