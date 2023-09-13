Bank of Baroda launches festive offer with attractive rates on home loans and new savings accounts. Check offers here2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:53 AM IST
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a festival offer with attractive interest rates on various loans and new savings accounts. The festival campaign will run until December 31, 2023
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced the launch of the “BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang" festive campaign, which will run up to 31st December, 2023. Under the campaign, BoB launched a festival offer with an attractive rate of interest on home, car, personal, and education loans.