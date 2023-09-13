State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced the launch of the “BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang" festive campaign, which will run up to 31st December, 2023. Under the campaign, BoB launched a festival offer with an attractive rate of interest on home, car, personal, and education loans.

BoB launches festive offer

Bank of Baroda’s festival offers include the launch of 4 new savings accounts with a host of benefits &concessions and attractive interest rate offers on Home, Car, Personal & Education Loans. The Bank has also tied up with Top Brands across categories such as Electronics, Travel, and Food to provide festive offers and discounts for its Debit and Credit Card holders.

Bank of Baroda home, auto loans

During the festive period, Bank of Baroda Home Loans will be available at a highly competitive rate of 8.40% p.a. onwards – with a complete waiver of processing fees. Baroda Car Loans start at 8.70% p.a. onwards with a nil processing fee.

Bank of Baroda education loans

On Education Loans, the Bank has introduced a special rate beginning at 8.55% p.a., a discount of up to 60 basis points, and without collateral for students who have secured admissions in identified premier educational institutions in the country. Baroda

Bank of Baroda personal loans

Personal Loans start at 10.10% p.a. – a discount of up to 80 basis points, with a nil processing fee and higher loan limits of up to ₹20 lakh. The Bank has introduced a fixed rate of interest option. Personal and car Loans and borrowers can now choose between fixed and floating rates of interest.

Further, the Bank has established 112 Retail Asset Processing Centres (RAPC) in various cities for faster mortgage-based loan processing.

BoB launches four new savings accounts

The Bank has also introduced a range of Savings Accounts for the benefit of its customers. These include the Bob LITE Savings Account – a Lifetime No Minimum Balance Account; the BOB BRO Savings Account – a Zero Balance Savings Account for Students (16 to 25 years), the My Family My Bank/BOB Parivar Account – a Family Savings Account designed to meet the needs of the entire family and the Baroda NRI PowerPack Account. The Bank has also launched the BOB SDP (Systematic Deposit Plan), which is a recurring deposit scheme. During the festive period, these Savings Accounts come with a range of benefits & concessions.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda said, “The festive season is upon us and we are already seeing the early signs of a spur in demand with high-frequency indicators such as car sales and credit card spending registering record highs. Bank of Baroda’s festive campaign "BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang" brings together a suite of attractive offerings across savings accounts, loans, and credit & debit cards. These attractive festive offers coupled with the convenience of our digital platforms will make the festive season even more rewarding and joyous for people, thereby giving a significant boost to demand."

BoB offers discounts for its debit, and credit card holders

Bank of Baroda has also introduced attractive exclusive offers and discounts on Bank of Baroda Debit and Credit Cards and EMI offers this festive season. The Bank has tied up with leading brands across categories such as Electronics, Consumer Durables, Travel, Food, Fashion, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Grocery and Health.

