Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp banking: All you need to know

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp. The services offered by the bank via WhatsApp will be balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of debit card, information on Bank’s product and services, register/apply for digital products etc.

This initiative strengthens the Bank’s digital presence by providing ease to its customers from the comfort of their homes. The key benefits engaged with the service are 24X7 availability of banking services, no additional requirement of application download, easy access and convenience to all customers, availability on both Android and iPhone at no additional service charge.

Interestingly, even non-customers can also use this platform for queries related to Bank’s products, services, offers, ATM & branches location. The familiarity and simplicity of the solution makes it convenient for the customers to avail banking services in a seamless manner via WhatsApp.

A.K. Khurana, Executive Director, said on the launch, “We are consistently working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions using latest technologies. With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements."

How to activate Bank of Baroda banking services on WhatsApp

1) Register: Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your Mobile Contact list

2) Send message: Send “HI" on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation

Alternatively, you may click on this link to start conversation directly on Bank’s WhatsApp number.

Bank of Baroda is India’s leading public sector bank with a strong domestic presence. The Bank’s distribution network includes 8,200+ branches, 10,000+ ATMs, 1,200+ self-service e-lobbies and 20,000 Business Correspondents.













