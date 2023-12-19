Bank of Baroda (Bank) has launched the Bob BRO Savings Account - a Zero Balance Savings Account especially designed for students aged 16 to 25 years. The Bob BRO Savings account provides students access to a banking programme that is customised to meet their specific needs and is easy & straightforward to operate, with no minimum balance requirement, a lifetime complimentary debit card, and several other benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Bob BRO Savings Account introduces young adults to the world of banking with a tailor-made product offering that takes care of their specific banking requirements and gives them access to features & benefits that they value the most," said Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief General Manager - Retail Liabilities & NRI Business, Bank of Baroda.

To tap the youth, Bank of Baroda has tied up with Mood Indigo (Moodi), IIT Bombay's annual student fest and Asia's largest college cultural festival, as the exclusive banking partner.

“In a rapidly changing landscape, Bank of Baroda continues to evolve and transform to stay relevant and meaningful to a new generation of customers. We take a long-term approach to building lasting relationships that transcend generations. Our association with Mood Indigo is in line with this philosophy," said V G Senthilkumar, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda.

Salient features of the Bob BRO Savings Bank Account 1)Zero balance savings account for the age group 16 years to 25 years

2)Lifetime Free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with attractive offers on leading brands

3) Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge access (2 per quarter)

4) Free Personal Accident Insurance Cover up to ₹2 lakh

5)Auto Sweep Facility available

6)Free NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI through digital channels and branch

7)Unlimited free cheque leaves

8) Free SMS/Email Alerts

9)Up to 100% Concession in Demat AMC

10)Concessional Interest Rates on Education Loans with zero processing fee*

11)Exclusive Credit Card offers, subject to eligibility

