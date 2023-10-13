Bank of Baroda net banking fraud: What should you do to keep your account secure?
Some strangers managed to withdraw money from the bank accounts of Bank of Baroda customers in an alleged act of collusion with the bank staff. We also share tips to keep your account safe from any of these shenanigans
An unprecedented fraud committed during the registration of Bank of Baroda’s net banking app ‘bob World’ has come to the fore. One media report suggested that the bank accounts of a number of customers — in a clear breach of rules — were linked to the mobile numbers of strangers.