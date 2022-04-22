H T Solanki, General Manager - Mortgages & Other Retail Assets, Bank of Baroda said, “We have seen a significant pick-up in home sales over the last many months and we are delighted to extend the good times for home buyers with the introduction of a special, limited period interest rate offer of 6.50% along with nil processing charges. We expect the momentum to continue, as customers seek to make the most of this very attractive offer to buy their dream home."