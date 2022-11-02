Bank of Baroda: Pensioners can submit life certificates through video call. Step-by-step guide2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
- Bank of Baroda tweeted: ‘Ab Pension par full attention. Submit your life certificate at ease of home through a video call’
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service for pensioners. This will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes. “Ab Pension par full attention. Submit your life certificate at ease of home through a video call," BoB informed via a tweet.
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service for pensioners. This will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes. “Ab Pension par full attention. Submit your life certificate at ease of home through a video call," BoB informed via a tweet.
In order to continue receiving a pension, every government pensioner has to submit an annual Life Certificate in November.
In order to continue receiving a pension, every government pensioner has to submit an annual Life Certificate in November.
The pensioner is required to follow the below mentioned steps to submit life Certificate via video call:
The pensioner is required to follow the below mentioned steps to submit life Certificate via video call:
1) Login Pension Saarthi portal and click on the Video Based life certificate tab or visit Bankofbaroda.com
1) Login Pension Saarthi portal and click on the Video Based life certificate tab or visit Bankofbaroda.com
2) Enter PPO number and Account number registered with the Pension paying branch
2) Enter PPO number and Account number registered with the Pension paying branch
3) Enter the one-time Password(OTP) received on your registered mobile number with BOB & AADHAR click on "Submit".
3) Enter the one-time Password(OTP) received on your registered mobile number with BOB & AADHAR click on "Submit".
4) Pensioner needs to select the below details
4) Pensioner needs to select the below details
Whether Re-Employed - Yes / No
Whether Re-Employed - Yes / No
Whether Re-Married - Yes / No
Whether Re-Married - Yes / No
Income less than 9000+DA - Yes / No
Income less than 9000+DA - Yes / No
Differently Abled - Yes / No
Differently Abled - Yes / No
5) After submission of Details Pensioner has to select an option to schedule the call Now or as per convenience(Later).
5) After submission of Details Pensioner has to select an option to schedule the call Now or as per convenience(Later).
6) Keep your Original Photo ID card ready before starting the call and the pensioner will be required to grant the permission for strating the Video Call.
6) Keep your Original Photo ID card ready before starting the call and the pensioner will be required to grant the permission for strating the Video Call.
7) Once the permission is granted the same will be redirected to BOB agent as soon as he/she is available .
7) Once the permission is granted the same will be redirected to BOB agent as soon as he/she is available .
8) Show the Photo ID card so that Bank official can capture it and the questionnaire will be shown on the screen of the pensioner for the details to be entered.
8) Show the Photo ID card so that Bank official can capture it and the questionnaire will be shown on the screen of the pensioner for the details to be entered.
9) After successful capturing of the images, the OTP received on the AADHAR registered mobile number to be shared by pensioner with the Bank official.
9) After successful capturing of the images, the OTP received on the AADHAR registered mobile number to be shared by pensioner with the Bank official.
10) After Successful capturing of process the life certificate will be updated in pension software and if the same is rejected then the same will be informed via SMS and email.
10) After Successful capturing of process the life certificate will be updated in pension software and if the same is rejected then the same will be informed via SMS and email.
Last year, the State Bank of India (SBI) had launched India's first "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service to allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes.
Last year, the State Bank of India (SBI) had launched India's first "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service to allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes.