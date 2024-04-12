Bank of Baroda raises lending rate by 5 bps starting today. Details here
With the new rates coming into effect, overnight MCLR is 8.10 percent against 8.05 percent earlier. The 3-month MCLR is now 8.45 percent against 8.40 percent earlier. The six-month MCLR is 8.65 per cent against 8.60 percent earlie
Regardless of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its repo rate constant at 6.5 per cent, Bank of Baroda raised its MCLR across four tenors by 5 basis points with effect from today i.e., April 12, 2024.
