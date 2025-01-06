Credit card: The Bank of Baroda cards for which the cardholder must have spent ₹ 40,000 in the preceding calendar quarter are Eterna, Eterna - FD, Tiara, Varunah Premium, ICAI Exclusive, ICMAI One and ICSI Diamond.

Bank of Baroda has revised its tariff and a range of other features including access to airport lounges for its credit cards with effect from Jan 1, 2025. The bank released a statement which says that the access to domestic airport lounges will be based on a minimum eligible spend in the previous quarter.

The cards for which the cardholder must have spent ₹40,000 in the preceding quarter to be able to access airport lounge are Eterna, Eterna - FD, Tiara, Varunah Premium, ICAI Exclusive, ICMAI One and ICSI Diamond.

The cards for which the cardholder must have spent ₹20,000 in the preceding quarter are Varunah Plus, The Sentinel, Rakshamah, Yoddha, Corporate, Premier, Premier-FD and HPCL Energie.

Waiver allowed In the case of a newly issued card, the minimum spend criteria is waived for the Calendar quarter of card issuance for Lounge.

This relaxation is applicable only in case of fresh cards issued during the calendar quarter and not applicable for upgrade from one product to another card product during the calendar quarter.

2. Core reward points will not be offered for wallet loading transactions.

3. There will be a 1 percent processing fee on wallet loading transactions, utility transactions (for amounts above ₹50K) and fuel transactions (for amounts above ₹10K).

4. One can access unlimited reward points on UPI transactions as the bank has removed the earlier cap of 500 reward points per statement cycle.

Some of the domestic airports whose lounge access is allowed include Primus Lounge at Agartala Airport, The Lounge at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Zesto Lounge at Allahabad Airport, Primus Lounge at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar and lounge at Kempegowda International Airport terminals 1 and 2 in Bengaluru.

You can access the entire list of airport lounges here.

The international airport lounges whose access is granted by Bank of Baroda to its credit card users include The Lounge Intl T2 Departure at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Airr Lounge at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, 080 Intl T2 Arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Bird Lounge at Calicut Airport and Primus Lounge at Chandigarh International Airport.