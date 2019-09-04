Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 31 August. This is the first time after the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 35 basis points, the bank has revised FD rates. BoB had earlier revised interest rate on various maturities on 20 July 2019. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank have also revised FD rates effective 29 August and 1 September respectively. with the current revision, Bank of Baroda latest FD rates range from 4.50% to 6.60% for maturities between 7 days and 10 years. Bank of Baroda gives interest rate of 4.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days. For maturity periods 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 180 days and 181 days to 270 days, BoB gives an interest rate of 4.75%, 5.50% and 6.00% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 271 days and above and less than 1 year, Bank of Baroda offers an interest rate of 6.00%.

Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days-4.50%

15 days to 45 days-4.50%

46 days to 90 days-4.75%

91 days to 180 days-5.50%

181 days to 270 days-6.00%

271 days & above and less than 1 year-6.00%

Bank of Baroda latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

For one year term deposit, Bank Of Baroda gives an interest rate of 6.45%. Bank of Baroda is offering the highest rate of 6.60% on FDs with a tenure of above 1 year to 400 days. On FDs maturing in above 400 days and up to 2 years, BoB is offering an interest rate of 6.55%.

1 year-6.45%

Above 1 year to 400 days-6.60%

Above 400 days and upto 2 years-6.55%

Bank of Baroda latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 5 years

The long-term deposits in Bank of Baroda will fetch you an interest rate of 6.25%-6.45%. For deposits with maturity period above 2 years and upto three years, Bank of Baroda gives 6.45% interest. FDs maturing above 3 years and upto 5 years, BoB offers an interest rate of 6.25%.

Above 2 years and upto 3 years-6.45%

Above 3 years and upto 5 years-6.25%

Bank of Baroda latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 5 years and 10 years

Above 5 years and upto 10 years-6.25%

On FD deposits from 5 years to 10 years, Bank of Baroda is offering 6.25% p.a., earlier it was offering an interest rate of 6.45%. The bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2.00 Crore from Senior Citizens for all tenors.

State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank have revised the interest on FDs in the month of August.



