Bank of Baroda's new cheque payment rule from today: 10 things to know

If you are a customer of Bank of Baroda (BoB), then please note that effective today, 1 June 2021, the Bank has made certain changes in its cheque payment rules. To prevent incidents of fraud, BoB has made ‘Positive pay confirmation’ for cheque payments mandatory for its customers. The bank added that the customers will only have to make the reconfirmation of cheque details when the amount to be processed is more than ₹2 lakh.