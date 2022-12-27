Bank of Baroda special FD scheme offering 7.5% interest rate will end this week

Bank of Baroda has recently increased the interest rates offered on the “Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme", a limited period special retail term deposit product that is available in two tenor buckets of 444 days and 555 days. The Baroda Tiranga scheme now offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50% p.a., which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits.
Savers that are interested in securing this higher rate will have to hurry up as the scheme closes on December 31, 2022.
Existing customers of Bank of Baroda can easily open an online FD via the Bank’s Mobile Banking app (bob World) or Net Banking (bob World Internet).
Bank of Baroda FD Rates
Bank of Baroda has hiked retail term deposit by up to 65 bps. These rates are applicable on deposits below ₹2 crore, with effect from December 26, 2022.
The bank will give interest rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing in 211 and 270 days and 271 days & above and less than 1 year. Deposits maturing in one year, 1 year, Above 1 Year to 400 days, above 400 days to 2 years, and 2 years to 3 years years will now earn 6.75%
The interest rate on deposits maturing in more than three years and up to ten years has climbed from 6.25% at BoB.
Under the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, Bank of Baroda also provides interest rates up of 6.75% p.a. on 444-day and 555 Day deposits.
