Bank of Baroda special FD scheme offering 7.5% interest rate will end this week

Bank of Baroda has recently increased the interest rates offered on the “Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme", a limited period special retail term deposit product that is available in two tenor buckets of 444 days and 555 days. The Baroda Tiranga scheme now offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50% p.a., which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits.

