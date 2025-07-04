Bank of Baroda waives off minimum account balance charges on savings bank accounts. What does this mean?

From July 1, 2025, saving bank account holders will not be liable to pay any minimum account balance (MAB) charges if they fail to maintain the minimum balance. However, there will be charges on premium bank accounts

MintGenie Team
Published4 Jul 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Premium bank accounts include BOB Master Stroke SB account, BOB super savings account, BOB Shubh Savings account, BOB Platinum SB account and BOB Institutional account. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - S1BETDTGENAA
Premium bank accounts include BOB Master Stroke SB account, BOB super savings account, BOB Shubh Savings account, BOB Platinum SB account and BOB Institutional account. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - S1BETDTGENAA

Bank of Baroda has waived off minimum account balance charges from July 1, 2025. However, the bank will continue to levy charges on its premium savings bank accounts. These premium accounts include BOB Master Stroke SB account, BOB super savings account, BOB Shubh Savings account, BOB Platinum SB account, BOB Institutional account, and others.

Notably, PNB introduced a similar rule a couple of days ago.

Let us understand more on this here. There are 19 premium savings bank accounts offered by Bank of Baroda and there will be minimum charges in case the minimum balance is not maintained on any of these accounts.

Premium savings account

For instance, minimum balance in case of bob Sapphire Women SB Account is 1 lakh failing which minimum balance of 50 (excluding GST) will be levied in case of a metro city.

Also Read | Fourth of July: What's open and what's closed on US Independence Day

Likewise, minimum balance of 5 lakh will be levied in case of BOB Master Stroke SB account, failing which minimum charges of 200 will be levied.

Minimum balance of bob SUPER SAVINGS Account is 20,000 and minimum balance is 50.

AccountMinimum balanceMinimum charges (excl GST)
bob Sapphire Women SB Account 1,00,000 50
BOB MASTER STROKE SB ACCOUNT5,00,000 200
bob SUPER SAVINGS Account20000 50
bob SHUBH SAVINGS Account15,00050
bob CENTENARY SAVINGS Account 10,000 20
bob PLATINUM SB Account1,00,000 50
bob INTSTITUTIONAL Account10,000 50
B3 EDGE ACCOUNT25,00050
B3 ULTRA ACCOUNT50,000 50
SPECIAL SAVINGS BANK ACCOUNT FOR PROFESSIONALS 25,000 50
bob Senior Citizen Samman Scheme1,00,000 50
bob Premium NRE Saving Account50,000 20
BARODA POWER PACK NRE SAVINGS ACCOUNT2,50,000 50
BOB GLOBAL WOMEN NRE SAVING ACCOUNT1,00,00020
BOB MASTER STROKE SB NRE ACCOUNT5,00,000 200
bob CENTenary SB DEP - NRO Account10,00010
BOB PREMIUM NRO SAVING ACCOUNT 1,00,00020
BOB GLOBAL WOMEN NRO SAVING ACCOUNT 1,00,000 20
BOB MASTER STROKE SB NRO ACCOUNT 5,00,000 200

(Source: Bank of Baroda)

In case of BOB master stroke SB NRO account, minimum balance is 5 lakh, for BOB GLOBAL WOMEN NRO saving account, minimum balance is one lakh and for BOB premium NRO saving account, minimum balance is one lakh. In case of bob senior citizen samman scheme, minimum balance is one lakh.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda cuts home loan interest rate to 7.45%. Details here

For special savings bank accounts for professionals, the minimum balance is 25,000 and for BOB global women NRE saving account, minimum balance is one lakh.

Visit here for all personal finance updates

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBank of Baroda waives off minimum account balance charges on savings bank accounts. What does this mean?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.