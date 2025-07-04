Bank of Baroda waives off minimum account balance charges on savings bank accounts. What does this mean?

Bank of Baroda has waived off minimum account balance charges from July 1, 2025. However, the bank will continue to levy charges on its premium savings bank accounts. These premium accounts include BOB Master Stroke SB account, BOB super savings account, BOB Shubh Savings account, BOB Platinum SB account, BOB Institutional account, and others.

Notably, PNB introduced a similar rule a couple of days ago.

Let us understand more on this here. There are 19 premium savings bank accounts offered by Bank of Baroda and there will be minimum charges in case the minimum balance is not maintained on any of these accounts.

Premium savings account For instance, minimum balance in case of bob Sapphire Women SB Account is ₹1 lakh failing which minimum balance of ₹50 (excluding GST) will be levied in case of a metro city.

Likewise, minimum balance of ₹5 lakh will be levied in case of BOB Master Stroke SB account, failing which minimum charges of ₹200 will be levied.

Minimum balance of bob SUPER SAVINGS Account is ₹20,000 and minimum balance is ₹50.

Account Minimum balance Minimum charges (excl GST) bob Sapphire Women SB Account 1,00,000 50 BOB MASTER STROKE SB ACCOUNT 5,00,000 200 bob SUPER SAVINGS Account 20000 50 bob SHUBH SAVINGS Account 15,000 50 bob CENTENARY SAVINGS Account 10,000 20 bob PLATINUM SB Account 1,00,000 50 bob INTSTITUTIONAL Account 10,000 50 B3 EDGE ACCOUNT 25,000 50 B3 ULTRA ACCOUNT 50,000 50 SPECIAL SAVINGS BANK ACCOUNT FOR PROFESSIONALS 25,000 50 bob Senior Citizen Samman Scheme 1,00,000 50 bob Premium NRE Saving Account 50,000 20 BARODA POWER PACK NRE SAVINGS ACCOUNT 2,50,000 50 BOB GLOBAL WOMEN NRE SAVING ACCOUNT 1,00,000 20 BOB MASTER STROKE SB NRE ACCOUNT 5,00,000 200 bob CENTenary SB DEP - NRO Account 10,000 10 BOB PREMIUM NRO SAVING ACCOUNT 1,00,000 20 BOB GLOBAL WOMEN NRO SAVING ACCOUNT 1,00,000 20 BOB MASTER STROKE SB NRO ACCOUNT 5,00,000 200

In case of BOB master stroke SB NRO account, minimum balance is ₹5 lakh, for BOB GLOBAL WOMEN NRO saving account, minimum balance is ₹one lakh and for BOB premium NRO saving account, minimum balance is ₹one lakh. In case of bob senior citizen samman scheme, minimum balance is ₹one lakh.

For special savings bank accounts for professionals, the minimum balance is ₹25,000 and for BOB global women NRE saving account, minimum balance is ₹one lakh.