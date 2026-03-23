Bank of Baroda's UPI overdraft facility to empower women self-help groups: Check key features, eligibility

Bank of Baroda has introduced an overdraft (OD) facility on Credit Line via UPI for verified women Self-Help Group (SHG) members, becoming the first bank in the country to operationalise such a feature, it said in a recent press release.
The initiative enables eligible beneficiaries who hold Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts to access and avail a ₹5,000 overdraft digitally. Furthermore, this is a move aimed at boosting financial inclusion and expanding credit availability for self-help groups.
This project was launched by Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee meeting on rural development in Hyderabad. It has been developed and evolved in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India, the Indian Banks’ Association and DAY-NRLM. This facility aims to integrate small ticket credit directly into UPI systems.
Using this, eligible SHG members can link their overdraft accounts to any UPI-enabled application, thereby allowing them to avail funds, make merchant QR payments, and monitor balances and transactions without visiting bank branches. The focus is on making the account holder experience seamless and pleasant.
Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said, “Bank of Baroda is proud to pioneer the Credit Line on UPI – Overdraft Facility for women SHG members, marking a transformative milestone in digital financial inclusion. This initiative uplifts women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level with seamless and transparent access to formal credit.”
Sohini Rajola, Executive Director, Growth, NPCI, added, “The introduction of Credit Line on UPI… marks an important step towards enabling convenient and transparent access to formal credit… and will further empower women financially.”
The bank said the initiative creates a scalable framework for nationwide expansion of inclusion-focused lending, aligning with government programmes such as PMJDY and Digital India while supporting women-led economic growth.
The initiative is aimed at deepening digital financial penetration and boosting the availability of credit for women in rural areas.
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