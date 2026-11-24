Bank of India has introduced higher interest rates on its 500-day Akshay Fixed Deposit, with super senior citizens earning up to 7.65% per annum on select deposits. The special deposit offers different interest rates depending on the depositor's age, investment amount and whether the deposit allows premature withdrawal.

For regular customers, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.85% per annum on callable deposits. Senior citizens aged 60 years and above can earn 7.35%, while super senior citizens aged 80 years and above are eligible for 7.50%.

However, depositors can earn a higher 7.65% interest rate if they opt for a non-callable deposit of more than ₹1 crore and less than ₹3 crore. The rate for regular customers in this category is 7%, while senior citizens can earn 7.50%.

The scheme is available for a limited period, according to the bank.

Bank of India 500-day FD interest rates The interest rates vary depending on the depositor's age and the type of deposit selected.

Depositor category Callable FD Non-callable FD General citizens 6.85% 7.00% Senior citizens 7.35% 7.50% Super senior citizens 7.50% 7.65%

Interest rates are per annum. Callable rates apply to deposits from ₹10,000 to below ₹3 crore. Non-callable rates apply to deposits above ₹1 crore and below ₹3 crore.

Callable vs non-callable FD: What should investors choose? One important distinction is whether the deposit allows premature withdrawal.

Callable FD: Depositors can withdraw their money before maturity, subject to the bank's applicable terms and conditions. They can also avail of a loan against the deposit.

Non-callable FD: These deposits do not offer premature withdrawal or loan facilities. Investors must remain invested until maturity to receive the contracted returns. The non-callable option offers an additional 15 basis points over the corresponding callable deposit rates. However, investors should not lock away money they may need before the 500-day maturity period.

Monthly and quarterly interest payout options The BOI Akshay Fixed Deposit offers monthly and quarterly interest payout options for depositors who want a regular income stream rather than receiving the entire interest amount at maturity.

Under the Monthly Income Certificate option, interest is paid every month, while the Quarterly Income Certificate option provides interest payouts every three months.

These options may appeal to retirees and senior citizens who depend on interest income to meet recurring household expenses.

What should FD investors consider before booking? While the headline interest rate of 7.65% may appear attractive, investors should look beyond the highest advertised return before opening an account.

First, the highest rate is available only on non-callable deposits exceeding ₹1 crore. Depositors investing smaller amounts cannot access this rate. They should compare the callable FD rates applicable to their investment amount and age category.

Second, investors should consider liquidity. A 500-day deposit is a medium-term commitment, and the non-callable option does not permit premature withdrawal. Those who may need access to their savings should evaluate the callable option, even if it offers a lower interest rate.

Third, FD interest is taxable according to the investor's applicable income tax slab. Therefore, the effective post-tax return could be considerably lower than the advertised interest rate, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets.