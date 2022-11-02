Bank of India alters interest rates on FDs: Now offers up to 7.75% on this tenor

BOI FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 2.85% and on those maturing in 46 days to 179 days, BOI will now offer an interest rate of 3.85%. Deposits maturing in 180 days to less than 1 year will now pay an interest rate of 4.60% and those maturing in 1 Year to less than 2 Years (except 555 Days) will pay an interest rate of 5.75%. Bank of India is offering an interest rate of 6.30% on deposits maturing in 555 Days and the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 2 Years to less than 3 Years(Except 777 Days). On deposits maturing in 777 days, BOI will now pay an interest rate of 7.25% and on those maturing in 3 years to 5 years, BOI will now pay an interest rate of 6.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will now pay an interest rate of 5.75%.