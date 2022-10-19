Bank of India (BOI) cuts home loan interest rates to 8.30%

As a surprise to borrowers in advance of Diwali, the leading public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) today announced a reduction in the interest rate on home loans. The bank has announced a reduction in interest rates for the BOI Star Home Loan scheme, which now has the ideal competitive interest rates beginning at 8.30% annually and with the lowest EMIs. Existing home loans from other banks or financial organisations can also be transferred by customers to Bank of India. The applicant for a home loan may also use an overdraft facility, which offers three advantages: a low-interest rate commitment, simple liquidity, and tax advantages.

