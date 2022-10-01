Bank of India (BOI) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details here

BOI FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, BOI will now offer an interest rate of 2.85% and on term deposits maturing in 45 days to 179 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.85%. Fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to less than 1 year will now offer an interest rate of 4.35% and term deposits maturing in 1 Year to 554 Days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50%. BOI is now offering a maximum interest rate of 6.05% on deposits maturing in 555 Days and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.50% on term deposits maturing in 556 Days to 3 Years. Bank of India will now give an interest rate of 6.00% on fixed deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years, and an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years.