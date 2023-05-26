Bank of India (BOI) revises FD rates, promising up to 7% on 1 year tenure effective from today2 min read 26 May 2023, 02:27 PM IST
The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 1 year will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7%. As per the official website of Bank of India (BOI) the new FD rates are effective as of 26.05.2023.
