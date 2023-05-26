The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 1 year will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7%. As per the official website of Bank of India (BOI) the new FD rates are effective as of 26.05.2023.

BOI FD Rates

The bank is giving a 3.00% interest rate on fixed deposits that mature within the next 7 to 45 days, while BOI is offering a 4.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 46 to 179 days. BOI is now offering interest rates of 5.00% on deposits with a maturity tenor of 180 days to 269 days and 5.50% on deposits with a maturity tenor of 270 days to less than one year.

The maximum interest rate on deposits is now 7% for those maturing in one year, and the interest rate is now 6.00% for deposits maturing in one year or more but less than two years. The bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75% on FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, and BOI is offering an interest rate of 6.50% on FDs that mature in 3 years to less than 5 years. Currently, BOI is providing an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits with terms between 5 and 10 years.

View Full Image BOI FD Rates

“Additional rate of interest of 25 bps, over & above the existing 50 bps will be paid to Senior Citizen on their retail TDs (Less than Rs. 2 Cr) for all the tenors of 3 Years & above i.e. 75bps. Additional rate of interest of 40 bps, over & above the existing 50 bps will be paid to Super Senior Citizen on their retail TDs (Less than Rs. 2 Cr) for all the tenors of 3 Years & above i.e. 90 bps," mentioned Bank of India on its website.

The state-owned Bank of India's consolidated profit after tax for the March quarter jumped by 115% to ₹1,388.19 crore. From ₹3,406 crore in FY22 to ₹3,882 crore in FY23, the lender's profit climbed. Core net interest income for the bank increased by more than 37% to ₹5,493 crore. At the same time last year, the net interest margin improved from 2.56 percent to 3.15 percent. Its non-interest income for the reporting quarter doubled from ₹1,587 crore a year earlier to ₹3,099 crore. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio decreased due to improved asset quality, going from 9.98% in Q4 FY22 to 7.31% in Q4 FY 23.

For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 (or 20%) per share. Therefore, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 is the Record Date for evaluating the eligibility of Members eligible to receive Dividend on Equity Shares.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author