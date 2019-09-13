Public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) which are less than ₹2 crore effectively 10 September 2019. This is the second revision in a span of 10 days. Earlier, the bank had changed the interest rates on term deposits on 1 September. After RBI's August repo rate cut, banks are tweaking FD interest rates on a regular basis. SBI has cut the retail term deposit rates by up to 20-25 bps across tenors, and the bulk term deposit rates by up to 10-20 bps across tenors effective 10th September. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank also revised FD rates effectively 6th and 9th September respectively. For short-term deposits maturing in less than 1 year, Bank of India has kept the rates unchanged. The bank has only reduced the rates by 25 bps for deposits maturing in 91 days to 179 days. Now these deposits will give you an interest rate of 5.50%. For deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, BoI offers an interest rate of 4.25% per annum (p.a.). For deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days, BoI gives 5.50% interest. For 91 days to 179 days and For 180 days to 269 days, Bank of India gives an interest rate of 6.00% respectively. The bank offers a 6.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in 270 days and 1 year.

Bank of India latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 4.25*%

15 days to 30 days 4.25%

31 days to 45 days 4.25%

46 days to 90 days 5.50%

91 days to 179 days 5.50%

180 days to 269 days 6.00%

270 days to less than 1 year 6.00%

Bank of India latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 3 years

1 year and above but less than 2 years 6.50%

2 years and above to less than 3 years 6.25%

Bank of India latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 3 years and 10 years

3 years and above to less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and above to less than 8 years 6.25%

8 years and above to 10 years 6.25%

