Mumbai: The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI), has revised interest rates upwards for special term deposit bucket of 444 days with effect from 10th January, 2023 for deposits below ₹2 crores.
Following the revision, bank offers rate of interest rate of 7.05% in special term deposit bucket of 444 days for general customers. It provides an interest rate of 7.55 % for senior citizens for deposit period of 444 days and 7.25% for tenor of 2 years to below 5 years.
The rates of interest for other term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years is in the range of 3 % to 6.75 % for normal customers. The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE deposits.
