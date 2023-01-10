Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bank of India hikes interest rates on these special fixed deposits (FDs). Latest FD rates

Bank of India hikes interest rates on these special fixed deposits (FDs). Latest FD rates

1 min read . 01:01 PM ISTLivemint
Bank of India: The rates of interest for other term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years is in the range of 3 % to 6.75 % for normal customers.

  • Bank of India (BOI) has revised interest rates upwards for special term deposit bucket of 444 days with effect from 10th January, 2023 for deposits below 2 crores

Mumbai: The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI), has revised interest rates upwards for special term deposit bucket of 444 days with effect from 10th January, 2023 for deposits below 2 crores.

Mumbai: The public sector lender Bank of India (BOI), has revised interest rates upwards for special term deposit bucket of 444 days with effect from 10th January, 2023 for deposits below 2 crores.

Following the revision, bank offers rate of interest rate of 7.05% in special term deposit bucket of 444 days for general customers. It provides an interest rate of 7.55 % for senior citizens for deposit period of 444 days and 7.25% for tenor of 2 years to below 5 years. 

Following the revision, bank offers rate of interest rate of 7.05% in special term deposit bucket of 444 days for general customers. It provides an interest rate of 7.55 % for senior citizens for deposit period of 444 days and 7.25% for tenor of 2 years to below 5 years. 

The rates of interest for other term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years is in the range of 3 % to 6.75 % for normal customers. The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE deposits.

The rates of interest for other term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years is in the range of 3 % to 6.75 % for normal customers. The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE deposits.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP