Bank of India modifies fixed deposits interest rates: Check revised rates here

Meanwhile, BOI is now offering interest rates of 5.40 per cent and 5.35 per cent, respectively, for term deposits of 445 days to three years and three years to ten years. For the benefit of seniors citizens, Bank of India has mentioned on its website that “Additional premium of 25 bps, over & above the existing 50 bps will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD (Less than Rs. 2 Cr) for all the tenors of 3 Years & above i.e. 75bps." For senior citizens to benefit from an additional rate of 0.50 per cent, the deposit duration must be 6 months or more, according to BOI. In order to receive the additional rate advantage, a senior citizen must open the fixed deposit account as the primary account holder and be older than 60 at the time of deposit.

