Bank of India revises fixed deposit rates, Check the latest rates here

  • Bank of India revises fixed deposit rates for deposits under 3 crore and in the range of 3 to 10 crore offering 3%- 6%, effective August 1, 2024.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Aug 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Bank of India revises FD rates.
Bank of India revises FD rates.

Bank of India has revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates for deposits less than 3 crore and for deposit ranging from 3 crore to 10 crore. After the revision, Bank of India offers interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3% to 6% for fixed deposits up to 10 crore. As per the official website of Bank of India , interest rates on these deposits are effective from August 1, 2024.

Bank of India is offering maximum interest rate of 7.30% on deposits less than 3 crore for 666 days.

 

Also Read | HDFC Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rate here

The bank will also offer special rates for senior citizens. For citizens above 60 years but less than 80 years of age, it will offer additional interest rate of 0.50% on retail term deposits. For citizens above 80 years of ae, the bank will offer an additional interest rate of 0.65% on retail term deposits.

 

Also Read | ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank revise FD rates. How they compare with SBI, Axis Bank

The revised rates are:

Maturity periodDeposits less than 3 croreDeposits of 3 crore but less than 10 crore
7 days to 14 days3.004.50
15 days to 30 days3.004.50
31 days to 45 days3.004.50
46 days to 90 days4.505.25
91 days to 179 days4.506.00
180 days to 210 days6.006.50
211 days to 269 days6.006.75
270 days to less than 1 year6.006.75
1 year6.807.25
Above 1 year to less than 2 years (except 666 days)6.806.75
666 days7.306.75
2 years6.806.50
Above 2 years less than 3 years6.756.50
3 years less than 5 years6.506.00
5 years to less than 8 years6.006.00
8 years to 10 years6.006.00

 

Previously, HDFC Bank had revised its fixed deposit rates. The Bank had revised its fixed deposit rates for deposits less than 3 crore. Post the changes, HDFC Bank is currently offering interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3% to 7% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.5% for elderly individuals. Interest rates on these deposits are effective from July 24, 2024.

 

Also Read | Fixed deposits: Can you double your money in 10 years by investing in FDs?

ICICI Bank had revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from July 2, 2024. The revised rates now range between 3 percent and 7.20 percent for regular citizens and 3.5 percent and 7.75 percent for senior citizens.

Axis Bank too had changed its interest rates on term deposits with effect from July 1, 2024.

The interest rates of Axis Bank also range between 3 percent and 7.2 percent for regular citizens, and 3.5 percent and 7.75 percent for senior citizens

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:27 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBank of India revises fixed deposit rates, Check the latest rates here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    168.60
    09:39 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    3.25 (1.97%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.80
    09:38 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    0.95 (0.37%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    147.85
    09:38 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.67%)

    GAIL India

    241.25
    09:38 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    0.2 (0.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    360 One Wam

    1,209.85
    09:36 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    78.3 (6.92%)

    Adani Energy Solutions

    1,203.30
    09:36 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    65.7 (5.78%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management

    6,659.95
    09:35 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    317.75 (5.01%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    767.25
    09:36 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    34.95 (4.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue