Bank of India revises fixed deposit rates, Check the latest rates here

Riya R Alex

  • Bank of India revises fixed deposit rates for deposits under 3 crore and in the range of 3 to 10 crore offering 3%- 6%, effective August 1, 2024.

Bank of India revises FD rates.

Bank of India has revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates for deposits less than 3 crore and for deposit ranging from 3 crore to 10 crore. After the revision, Bank of India offers interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3% to 6% for fixed deposits up to 10 crore. As per the official website of Bank of India , interest rates on these deposits are effective from August 1, 2024.

Bank of India is offering maximum interest rate of 7.30% on deposits less than 3 crore for 666 days.

The bank will also offer special rates for senior citizens. For citizens above 60 years but less than 80 years of age, it will offer additional interest rate of 0.50% on retail term deposits. For citizens above 80 years of ae, the bank will offer an additional interest rate of 0.65% on retail term deposits.

The revised rates are:

Maturity periodDeposits less than 3 croreDeposits of 3 crore but less than 10 crore
7 days to 14 days3.004.50
15 days to 30 days3.004.50
31 days to 45 days3.004.50
46 days to 90 days4.505.25
91 days to 179 days4.506.00
180 days to 210 days6.006.50
211 days to 269 days6.006.75
270 days to less than 1 year6.006.75
1 year6.807.25
Above 1 year to less than 2 years (except 666 days)6.806.75
666 days7.306.75
2 years6.806.50
Above 2 years less than 3 years6.756.50
3 years less than 5 years6.506.00
5 years to less than 8 years6.006.00
8 years to 10 years6.006.00

Previously, HDFC Bank had revised its fixed deposit rates. The Bank had revised its fixed deposit rates for deposits less than 3 crore. Post the changes, HDFC Bank is currently offering interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3% to 7% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.5% for elderly individuals. Interest rates on these deposits are effective from July 24, 2024.

ICICI Bank had revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from July 2, 2024. The revised rates now range between 3 percent and 7.20 percent for regular citizens and 3.5 percent and 7.75 percent for senior citizens.

Axis Bank too had changed its interest rates on term deposits with effect from July 1, 2024.

The interest rates of Axis Bank also range between 3 percent and 7.2 percent for regular citizens, and 3.5 percent and 7.75 percent for senior citizens

