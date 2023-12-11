Bank of India unveils Nari Shakti Savings Account: From features to benefits; all you need to know
Bank of India has introduced Nari Shakti Savings Account, designed for women with independent income. Here are its features and benefits
Bank of India has introduced a unique savings account called Nari Shakti, specifically designed for women aged 18 and above who have an independent source of income. This account aims to provide them with enhanced privileges and features to support their financial empowerment.