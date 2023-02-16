Bank of Maharashtra hikes FD rates by up to 7% on a special tenor of 200 days

In response to rising fixed deposit rates triggered by the RBI's last update on February 8, 2023, which increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, the public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. Following the change, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 5 years and above that range from 2.75% to 5.75%. The bank has launched two special tenors with 200-day and 400-day maturities, under which it has guaranteed 7% and 6.75% returns, respectively. These rates are effective as of February 14, 2023, according to the Bank of Maharashtra's official website.

