Bank of Maharashtra hikes interest rates by up to 85 bps on retail fixed deposit

The bank has hiked interest rates by 75 bps from 4.25% to 5% on deposits maturing in 181 to 270 days but on deposits maturing in 271 to 299 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5%. On deposits maturing in 300 days, Bank of Maharashtra will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% and on deposits maturing in 301 to 364 days, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5%. Deposits that mature in 1 year to 399 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.60% which was 5.40% earlier a hike of 20 bps and deposits that mature in 400 days (Maha Dhanvarsha) will now offer an interest rate of 5.70% which was earlier 5.50% a hike of 20 bps.

