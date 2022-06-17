Bank of Maharashtra hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates 2022

The bank increased the interest rate on deposits of 7 to 30 days from 2.75 per cent to 3 per cent, a 25 basis point increase. The bank's interest rate on term deposits of 31 to 45 days has been kept at 3.25 per cent. Deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days will now pay 3.75 per cent interest, up from 3.25 per cent previously. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 119 days will now earn 4% instead of 3.5 per cent, a 50 basis point increase. Bank of Maharashtra will now give an interest rate of 4.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 120 days to 180 days, up from 3.75 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase.