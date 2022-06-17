Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bank of Maharashtra hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

Bank of Maharashtra hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

Bank of Maharashtra currently offers interest rates ranging from 3% to 5.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank is currently offering a maximum interest rate of 5.25 per cent on deposits of one year to five years and above.
2 min read . 05:10 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Bank of Maharashtra has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from June 13, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank of Maharashtra has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from June 13, 2022. Following the revision, the bank currently offers interest rates ranging from 3% to 5.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank is currently offering a maximum interest rate of 5.25 per cent on deposits of one year to five years and above.

Bank of Maharashtra has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from June 13, 2022. Following the revision, the bank currently offers interest rates ranging from 3% to 5.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank is currently offering a maximum interest rate of 5.25 per cent on deposits of one year to five years and above.

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates 2022

The bank increased the interest rate on deposits of 7 to 30 days from 2.75 per cent to 3 per cent, a 25 basis point increase. The bank's interest rate on term deposits of 31 to 45 days has been kept at 3.25 per cent. Deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days will now pay 3.75 per cent interest, up from 3.25 per cent previously. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 119 days will now earn 4% instead of 3.5 per cent, a 50 basis point increase. Bank of Maharashtra will now give an interest rate of 4.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 120 days to 180 days, up from 3.75 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase.

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates 2022

The bank increased the interest rate on deposits of 7 to 30 days from 2.75 per cent to 3 per cent, a 25 basis point increase. The bank's interest rate on term deposits of 31 to 45 days has been kept at 3.25 per cent. Deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days will now pay 3.75 per cent interest, up from 3.25 per cent previously. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 119 days will now earn 4% instead of 3.5 per cent, a 50 basis point increase. Bank of Maharashtra will now give an interest rate of 4.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 120 days to 180 days, up from 3.75 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bank of Maharashtra is now offering an interest rate of 4.50 per cent, up from 4 per cent previously, on deposits due in 181 days to 270 days, a 50 basis point increase. Deposits maturing in 271 days to 364 days will now earn 5%, up from 4.25 per cent before, a 75 basis point increase, while deposits maturing in a year will return 5.25 per cent, up from 5% previously, a 25 basis point increase. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years and above, the bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.25 per cent, up from 4.9 per cent previously, a 35 basis point increase.

View Full Image
Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

On behalf of additional premium for senior citizens, Bank of Maharashtra has mentioned on its website that “Resident Indian Senior Citizens will be offered an additional rate of 0.50% p.a. only for all maturity slabs of 91 days and above for deposits up to 2 crore only. The additional interest is not applicable to any type of non-resident deposits."

State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank have recently increased fixed deposit interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rates by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent during its monetary policy meeting on June 8, 2022, and the move caused loan and deposit rates to rise, with more interest rate hikes on the way, making it a great investment opportunity for fixed deposit investors but an EMI burden for loan borrowers.