Bank of Maharashtra, IDFC First Bank increases MCLR rate: Check here1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 02:45 PM IST
The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.80 per cent from Monday, as against 7.60 per cent for Bank of Maharashtra
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 20 basis points or 0.20 per cent across tenures. The revised rates will go into effect on October 10, 2022.