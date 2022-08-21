Bank of Maharashtra revises fixed deposit interest rates: Check details2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra, a public sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the lender's official website, the new interest rates will take effect on August 22, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to more than 5 years with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.40%. As a result of the interest rate modification, Bank of Maharashtra will now provide a maximum interest rate of 5.40% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years or more.