Bank of Maharashtra revises fixed deposit interest rates: Check details

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates

The bank will now provide an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 30 days, and a rate of 3% on fixed deposits maturing in 31 to 45 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will now have interest rates of 3.50%, while term deposits with maturities between 91 and 119 days will now have interest rates of 3.75%. For deposits maturing in 120 to 180 days and in 181 to 270 days, the Bank of Maharashtra will now provide interest rates of 3.90% and 4.25%, respectively. The bank will now offer an interest rate of 5% on fixed deposits maturing in 271 to 364 days and 5.40% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to above 5 years.