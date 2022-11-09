Bank of Maharashtra revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits (FDs)2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a public sector lender, has revised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates took effect on November 9th. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to more than 5 years that ranges from 2.75% to 5.75%. The Bank of Maharashtra will now grant a maximum interest rate of 6.30% on 400 days of Maha Dhanvarsha deposits.