Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bank of Maharashtra revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits (FDs)

Bank of Maharashtra revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits (FDs)

2 min read . 02:30 PM ISTVipul Das
The bank will give an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, and Bank of Maharashtra will offer an interest rate of 3% on fixed deposits maturing in 31 days to 45 days.

  • Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a public sector lender, has revised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits under 2 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a public sector lender, has revised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits under 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates took effect on November 9th. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to more than 5 years that ranges from 2.75% to 5.75%. The Bank of Maharashtra will now grant a maximum interest rate of 6.30% on 400 days of Maha Dhanvarsha deposits.

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, and Bank of Maharashtra will offer an interest rate of 3% on fixed deposits maturing in 31 days to 45 days. Now, deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will pay interest at a rate of 3.50%, while those with maturities between 91 and 119 days will pay interest at a rate of 4.50%. Now, the Bank of Maharashtra will pay 4.75% interest on deposits that mature in 120 to 180 days and 5.25% interest on deposits that mature in 181 to 270 days.

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 271 to 299 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 300 days, Bank of Maharashtra will offer an interest rate of 5.85%. Deposits maturing in 301 to 364 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 365 days to 399 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6%. Bank of Maharashtra will pay a 6.30% interest rate on FDs maturing in 400 days and 6% on those maturing in 401 days to 3 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to more than 5 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.75%.

View Full Image
Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Senior citizens would receive an additional rate of 0.50% p.a. for deposits up to 2 crore with maturities of 91 days or longer. Deposits made by non-residents are not eligible for the Bank of Maharashtra's additional interest rate advantage. Up to a maximum of 2 Cr, a member, retiree, or spouse of a deceased member or deceased retired member of the bank's employees would be given an additional interest rate of only 1%.

