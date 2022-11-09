Bank of Maharashtra revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits (FDs)

On fixed deposits maturing in 271 to 299 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 300 days, Bank of Maharashtra will offer an interest rate of 5.85%. Deposits maturing in 301 to 364 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 365 days to 399 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6%. Bank of Maharashtra will pay a 6.30% interest rate on FDs maturing in 400 days and 6% on those maturing in 401 days to 3 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to more than 5 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.75%.

