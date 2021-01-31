Bank savings account interest rate at 7%. Latest rates here

Even in this coronavirus pandemic time, when most of the top lenders are offering lower interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) as well as saving accounts, there are banks offering 7 per cent on savings bank accounts. Many small banks are offering higher than 6% interest rate on the savings account. Some banks are even giving a 7% interest rate.

The minimum balance required to maintain a savings account varies from bank to bank just like the rate of interest. Banks have a certain minimum balance limit which an account holder has to maintain else he/she has to pay the penalty.

IDFC First Bank savings account interest rate

From 1 January, IDFC First Bank has increased the interest rate on savings account balances up to ₹1 lakh to 7%. The interest rate was 6% earlier.

All deposits in a savings bank or fixed deposits or recurring deposits with commercial banks are insured up to a maximum of ₹5,00,000 for both principal and interest amount.

Bandhan Bank savings account interest rate

Bandhan Bank offers up to 6 per cent on their savings account

IndusInd Bank savings account interest rate

4% for daily balances up to ₹1 Lakhs

5% for balances above ₹1 Lakhs, please note 5% will be paid on incremental balance above ₹1lakhs & up to Rs10 Lakhs

6% for balance above ₹10 Lakhs

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank savings account interest rate

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.25% interest rate on savings account balances up to ₹25 lakh. These rates are effective from 1 August 2020.

Balance Upto ₹1 Lakh 5 %

Incremental balance Above ₹1 Lakh to ₹25 Lakhs 6%

Incremental Balance Above ₹25 Lakhs 7.25%

AU Small Finance Bank savings account interest rate

Balances less than ₹1 lakh 4.00%

Balances from ₹1 Lakh to less than ₹5 Lakhs 5%

Balances from ₹5 Lakh to less than ₹10 Lakhs 6%

Balances from Rs10 Lakh to less than ₹5 crores 7%

These interest rates are higher than both public and private sector banks like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank And Axis Bank.

The insurance cover on your bank deposits has been increased five times. While presenting Budget 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced increasing the insurance cover on bank deposits from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via