Bank strike Sept 28-30: Will financial services work? All ATM, digital wallet and UPI FAQs answered

Bank customers across India could face disruption in terms of accessing in-branch services from September 28 to 30, 2026, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) plans a three-day nationwide strike to press for its key demands, including a five-day banking week and pension reforms.
The proposed strike comes immediately after the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, which raised concerns of an effective five-day disruption in banking operations. In response, the government has announced Sunday as a working day for all public-sector and rural-sector banks employees in the country.
No, online financial services will not be impacted by the bank strike as they work round the clock, whether banks are operational or not.
Individuals can continue to use UPI or their respective bank's app to make payments and receive money. Digital wallets will also continue to work as usual. These services may be temporarily unavailable only if a bank takes them offline for scheduled maintenance, in which case customers are notified in advance.
Therefore, even if the strike materialises, customers can continue making their scheduled payments without visiting a bank branch.
Similar to digital payment services, ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) will also remain available for customers who need cash during the bank strike.
ATMs will continue to operate round the clock, subject to cash availability and any scheduled maintenance activity.
Services that require physical documents and assistance from bank staff could be delayed if branches are affected by the strike, which include cheque clearance, demand draft issuance and locker access.
So, if you think you may need to visit a bank branch to complete a particular task in the upcoming days, it's best to complete it before the strike happens.
As of the latest update, the bank unions have confirmed that it is proceeding with the strike after conciliation talks failed to resolve the dispute.
The Finance Ministry has urged employees not to participate, so turnout and the extent of disruption could still vary by bank and region.
Here is what customers should do ahead of the three-day bank strike to ensure that their financial requirements are not affected:
This is not the first time that bank unions under UFBU are going on a strike. They had previously gone on a nationwide strike on September 11, 2026 over the same demands that are mentioned this time.
UFBU, which claims to represent around 90% of all Indian bank employees, held protests and demonstrations across several cities, including Delhi, Bhopal, Chennai, Siliguri, Rajkot and Vijayawada, at that time.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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