Bank vs Housing Finance Company (HFC): Which is best for a home loan

Banks determine the home loan rates by charging a mark-up to the repo rate while HFCs offer loans after giving discounts from their PLRs. For example: if a customer chooses to take a home loan of ₹50 lakh for 20 years from a large nationalized bank, she may get it at 6.7% ( 4% of repo rate + 2.70% of margin charged by the bank). In case, she prefers to take the same amount of loan with the same tenure from a large HFC, she may end up agreeing on an interest rate of 6.70% (16.05% of PLR – 9.35% of discount). Both the bank and the HFC offer a similar rate of interest at the entry-level. However, there is a strong possibility of the customer ending up paying more to the HFC, compared to the bank, over a period simply because the transmission of benefit arising out of changes in the RBI’s key policy rate will be more for the loans taken from banks. At least, that is what we have seen in the past few years.