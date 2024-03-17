Bankruptcy! How does it affect the credit score?

Filing for bankruptcy typically leads to a sudden drop in credit score. The severity of drop hinges on a number of factors such as your credit history before filing.

Bankruptcy is a dreaded word. Among several things, it directly impacts your credit score, and that too significantly, and for a long time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In simple words, bankruptcy is a situation wherein value of individual’s liabilities surpasses that of assets. This, for obvious reasons, is not done by choice, but in most cases – out of compulsion. And it has a number of long-lasting impacts.

Here’s how bankruptcy affects a borrower: Drop in credit score: Filing for bankruptcy typically leads to an immediate drop in your credit score. The severity of the drop depends on various factors, including your credit history before filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remains on report: A bankruptcy record remains on your credit report for a number of years. During this period, it negatively affects borrower’s credit score and makes it difficult to seek new credit or loan.

Limited access to credit: Once an individual files for bankruptcy, lenders are likely to view him/her as a high-risk borrower, thus making it challenging to access new credit lines or loans. And even if credit is approved, it may come with a higher rate of interest and less favourable terms.

Re-establishing credit: While bankruptcy has a key impact on your credit score, it’s not necessarily permanent. With responsible financial behaviour and time, you can start rebuilding your credit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This may involve paying bills on time, keeping credit card balances low, and slowly applying for new credit as your financial situation improves.

Improvement of credit score: Over a period of time, the impact of bankruptcy on credit score falls, particularly if you happen to manage your finances in a responsible fashion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the bankruptcy becomes old and you show a positive credit behaviour, your credit score can improve with the passage of time.

By and large, bankruptcy is a radical financial decision with long-term consequences for your credit score.

It’s essential to consider all alternatives and understand the implications before proceeding with bankruptcy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you're considering bankruptcy, it may be helpful to consult with a financial advisor or credit counsellor to explore your options and understand the potential impact on your credit.

What does the CIBIL score above 700 indicate? A CIBIL score over 700 shows a good credit history and demonstrates to the lender that you are likely to repay the loan on time.

How can you improve the credit score? You can work on improving your credit score by making timely payments, reducing outstanding debt, and maintaining a healthy credit utilisation ratio (CUR).

Should you keep checking your credit score from time to time? Yes, it’s recommended to keep track of your credit score regularly to stay informed about your creditworthiness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

