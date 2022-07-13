IDFC First Bank raised interest rates on FCNR deposits above 1 million. In USD deposits, the bank is providing a 3.5% rate on maturity period from 1 year to less than 5 years. While the rate is 2.5% on 5 years tenure. No interest will be paid if the FCNR Deposit is prematurely withdrawn within 1 year of deposit creation. The interest on FCNR deposits is compounded at intervals of 180 days each and thereafter for the remaining actual number of days. The principal is increased to include the interest earned during the previous 180 days.