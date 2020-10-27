Banks asked to credit interest on interest to borrowers by November 5: 10 points

The Reserve Bank today asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to implement the waiver of interest on interest for loans up to ₹2 crore for the six months moratorium period beginning March 1, 2020. The Centre has also informed the Supreme Court that lenders have been directed to credit in the accounts of eligible borrowers by November 5 the difference between compound interest and simple interest collected on loans of up to ₹2 crore during the RBI’s loan moratorium scheme.