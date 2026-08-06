Banks don’t look at salary alone: Here’s why loan offers may differ for people drawing similar incomes

Two people may earn similar monthly salary, work in the same cities and apply for a loan of the same amount, yet one may receive quick approval while the other gets a lower loan amount, a higher interest rate or even rejection. For many borrowers, this can feel unfair but banks look at many more factors other than the salary figure mentioned in the application.
Before approving a loan, banks run a detailed assessment of an applicant’s financial profile to understand how likely they are to repay the loan on time. Though income plays an important role in this assessment, it isn't the only determining factor. These checks can sometimes change the outcome even when two applicants appear similar on paper.
One of the biggest factors lenders look at is your repayment track record. Someone who has paid every EMI and credit card bill on time is generally viewed as a lower-risk borrower than a person who has missed or delayed payments in the past. Even when two applicants earn the same monthly salary, the borrower with a stronger credit history is more likely to receive a better loan offer, a higher eligible amount or a lower interest rate.
Banks and other lenders report details of a member's loans, credit cards, payment history, outstanding balances and defaults to credit bureaus such as CIBIL, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark. These records are used to calculate your credit score, which ranges from 300 to 900.
An individual can check their CIBIL score through the official CIBIL website, and other such platforms. Hence, reviewing the report before applying for a loan can be prudent decision to know where your financial profile stands.
If you are paying EMIs for an existing loan, that can also make a significant difference to a loan application when when the applicant's salary looks comfortable on paper. Banks usually check not just how much you earn, but how much of that income is already being used to repay other loans.
For instance, if two individuals are each making ₹60,000 a month, but one of them is already paying ₹20,000 towards a car loan and a personal loan, the bank may view this person as having less room to comfortably handle another EMI.
Job stability is another important factor that banks consider while approving a personal loan. Lenders review an applicant's employment history to see how steady and predictable your income is.
A borrower who has been with the same employer for several years is often seen as financially more reliable than someone who changes jobs frequently.
You job type affects this too as government employees are viewed as very stable due to secure public-sector jobs while new businesses take time to be recognised as stable by lenders. Meanwhile MNC employees are also favoured due to their structured payment cycles, according to a report by DMI Finance.
Your credit card’s utilisation ratio is a crucial metric that lenders and financial institutions check when assessing loan applications. A high utilisation ratio can significantly reduce your chances of approval.
Credit utilisation ratio or CUR is a percentage of the credit that you are using now compared to the total credit that is available to you.
Hence, maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio not only improves your credit score but also signals responsible financial behaviour. This enhances your eligibility for personal loans, new credit cards, and can help you secure lower interest rates from lenders.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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