Should you accept a credit card limit increase? Pros, cons and key factors

Credit cards have become an essential and convenient financial tool nowadays, offering flexibility when making purchases. At times, when carrying cash is cumbersome and risky, a credit card becomes a saviour for expensive purchases.

Improves credit score: Since the credit utilisation ratio influences the credit score, one can improve it by increasing the credit card limit. When the limit is higher, debt decreases relatively, helping maintain a good credit score and making it easier to secure loans. Hence, an improvement in credit score through a limit increase improves the chances of quick approval for a house or car loan. Banks prioritise disciplined and financially responsible customers who manage their income and expenses prudently, as this reassures them that they will repay their loans and Credit Card bills on time.