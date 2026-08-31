Should you accept a credit card limit increase? Pros, cons and key factors

Credit cards have become an essential and convenient financial tool nowadays, offering flexibility when making purchases. At times, when carrying cash is cumbersome and risky, a credit card becomes a saviour for expensive purchases.
6 reasons to accept an increase in credit card limit
Credit card companies often offer to extend the credit limit, allowing their customer's to spend more. Listed below are 4 reasons to increase your card limit.
Improves credit score: Since the credit utilisation ratio influences the credit score, one can improve it by increasing the credit card limit. When the limit is higher, debt decreases relatively, helping maintain a good credit score and making it easier to secure loans. Hence, an improvement in credit score through a limit increase improves the chances of quick approval for a house or car loan. Banks prioritise disciplined and financially responsible customers who manage their income and expenses prudently, as this reassures them that they will repay their loans and Credit Card bills on time.
6 key factors to consider before accepting a credit card limit increase
1. Current financial situation, such as income, expenses and debts
2. Credit utilisation ratio and credit score
4. Future financial goals
5. Credit card interest rate and fees
2. Attracts a penalty in case of late payment
3. Can cause financial difficulties due to debt burden
4. Push one into a debt trap