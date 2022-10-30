Banks hike FD rates: 4 banks offer more than 7% interest rate on fixed deposits2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 09:17 AM IST
- Banks have been hiking the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts since May 2022
After consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks have been hiking the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts since May 2022. The State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank and RBL Bank are among those lenders that have hiked interest on term deposits recently. Talking about the interest rates, small finance banks (SFBs) offer lucrative rates to customers.