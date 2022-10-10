Banks hike FD rates. One govt bank offers more than 7% on fixed deposits

In the last five months, we have seen a repo rate increase of 190 bps. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%. The repo rate hike bring cheers to the investors as banks hike the interest rates on savings, fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs). After the RBI's latest repo rate hikes, banks including government and private have also announced an increase in interest rate on term deposits.

