Banks hike MCLR: Here's how your EMIs will be impacted

Although RBI has kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 4%, borrowers might have gotten too comfortable with their term loan interest rates. However, that is about to change as major lenders like SBI, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda have made 5-10 basis points hikes in their MCLR. This could simply mean your retail loans for a car, personal, or home are set to go higher which would have an impact on your equated monthly instalments (EMI). But should borrowers panic about the rise in MCLR?

