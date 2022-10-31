Banks hike recurring deposit (RD) rates: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 09:57 AM IST
- Most major banks in India offer recurring deposits (RDs) with a term that often ranges between 6 months to 10 years.
Just like fixed deposits (FDs), recurring deposits (RDs) are also popular investment tool among people especially salaried and senior citizens. Recurring Deposit scheme provides an opportunity to build up savings through regular monthly deposit of fixed sum over a period. However, RDs are different from fixed deposits (FDs). An RD account holder can choose to invest a fixed amount each month while earning decent interest on the amount. RDs are an ideal saving-cum-investment instrument.