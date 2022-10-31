Banks hike recurring deposit (RD) rates: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank RD rates

HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rates on recurring deposits (RDs) across all tenors. On deposits maturing in 6 months, the bank gives 4.50% and on deposits maturing in 9 months, HDFC Bank gives 5.25%. Deposits maturing in 12 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.10%, and those maturing in 15 Months to 24 Months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.15%. Deposits maturing in 90 Months to 120 Months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.20%. These rates are effective 26 October.