Unclaimed bank deposits hit ₹62,314 crore, says RBI: Step-by-step guide to reclaim your money

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that unclaimed deposits across Indian banks reached a staggering ₹62,314 crore by the end of 2024. These funds are held in accounts that have remained inactive for 10 years or more.

Public sector banks hold the vast majority of this money, totalling ₹50,907.91 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) leads the list with ₹16,968.41 crore in unclaimed funds, according to the RBI's year-ender report.

These unclaimed deposits have been growing rapidly in the past few years. It has grown more than double in the past three years, since 2021, when the corresponding data stood at ₹31,077.88 crore.

It is worth remembering that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched an awareness campaign 'Your Money, Your Right’, in October 2025 to unlock these deposits, Livemint reported earlier.

Year Unclaimed deposits ( ₹ crore) 2021 31,077.88 2022 39,900 2023 46,221.92 2024 62,314

(Unclaimed with commercial banks, including RRBs; accounts not operated for 10 or more years. Source: RBI)

Amount transferred to the DEA Fund Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the outstanding credit amount of any account with any bank which has not been operated upon for over ten years or any deposit or any amount remaining unclaimed for more than ten years, is transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund of RBI on the last working day of the subsequent month.