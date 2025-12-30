Unclaimed bank deposits hit ₹62,314 crore, says RBI: Step-by-step guide to reclaim your money

As of 2024, unclaimed deposits in Indian banks total 62,314 crore, with public sector banks holding most. SBI leads with 16,968.41 crore. The government initiated a campaign to reclaim these funds, which have significantly increased since 2021.

RBI report states that all banks collectively had a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,077 crore lying as unclaimed deposits in December 2021
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that unclaimed deposits across Indian banks reached a staggering 62,314 crore by the end of 2024. These funds are held in accounts that have remained inactive for 10 years or more.

Public sector banks hold the vast majority of this money, totalling 50,907.91 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) leads the list with 16,968.41 crore in unclaimed funds, according to the RBI's year-ender report.

These unclaimed deposits have been growing rapidly in the past few years. It has grown more than double in the past three years, since 2021, when the corresponding data stood at 31,077.88 crore.

It is worth remembering that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched an awareness campaign 'Your Money, Your Right’, in October 2025 to unlock these deposits, Livemint reported earlier.

YearUnclaimed deposits ( crore)
202131,077.88
202239,900
202346,221.92
202462,314

(Unclaimed with commercial banks, including RRBs; accounts not operated for 10 or more years. Source: RBI)

Amount transferred to the DEA Fund

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the outstanding credit amount of any account with any bank which has not been operated upon for over ten years or any deposit or any amount remaining unclaimed for more than ten years, is transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund of RBI on the last working day of the subsequent month.

How to reclaim the unclaimed deposits?

Here we share the process to reclaim the unclaimed deposits lying with a bank:

  • A claim for the unclaimed deposit may be lodged by anyone to activate the account, whether it is a customer, survivor, legal heir, or authorised signatory, as applicable.
  • The customer may visit the bank branch (e.g. SBI) with all the necessary KYC, or Know Your Customer, documents. If the customer wants to activate and continue operations in the account, the bank branch will accept the specific request from the customer and reactivate the account as soon as it receives the requisite documents.
  • In the event of final claims and account closure, the bank branch will accept a specific request from the customer to process it accordingly.

