Fixed Deposits: These six banks offer highest interest rates on five-year FDs. Check details

Most banks typically offer a high rate of interest on long-duration fixed deposits. Conversely, short-duration term deposits give a relatively lower rate of interest.

MintGenie Team
First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Fixed Deposits: ICICI Bank offers an interest of 7 per cent on five-year tenure to general citizens. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
When people invest in a term deposit, they generally look for a bank that offers the highest rate of interest. The rule of thumb is that the longer the tenure of the deposit, the higher the interest rate.

For instance, short-term bank FDs (up to six months) generally offer an interest rate between 3 and 4.5 per cent per annum. When the tenure stretches longer to one year, the interest rate rises to 6 per cent. So, as the tenure grows, the rate of interest inches upward.

Here, we list out the rate of interest offered by major banks on five-year FDs.

Top banks offering highest interest on 5-year FDs:

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank offers an interest of 7 per cent on five-year tenure to general citizens. Senior citizens are entitled to receive 7.5 per cent on their five-year FD. These rates came into effect from July 12, 2024.

HDFC Bank: This private bank offers an interest of 7 per cent on five-year fixed deposits. The senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points. These rates came into effect on June 12, 2024.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.2 per cent on its five-year fixed deposit to general citizens and 6.7 per cent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on June 14, 2024.

Bank                           General Senior citizens
ICICI bank                               77.5
HDFC Bank                          77.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank  6.26.7
SBI                                        6.57.5*
PNB                                    6.507.00
BOB                                    6.57.15

(*Including additional premium of 50 bps under ”SBI We-care” deposit scheme.)

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest public lender offers 6.5 per cent on fixed deposits to general citizens on its five-year tenure, while senior citizens are offered 7.5 per cent for the same tenure. These interest rates came into force on June 15, 2024.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The public sector lender offers 6.5 per cent to general citizens on five-year tenure while senior citizens are entitled to receive 7 per cent, as per the interest rates that came into force on June 10, 2024.

Bank of Baroda (BOB): One of the largest public sector banks, BoB offers 6.5 per cent on five-year deposits while senior citizens are offered 7.15 per cent, the bank website shows. The rates came into force on June 12, 2024.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

