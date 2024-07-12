Fixed Deposits: These six banks offer highest interest rates on five-year FDs. Check details

When people invest in a term deposit, they generally look for a bank that offers the highest rate of interest. The rule of thumb is that the longer the tenure of the deposit, the higher the interest rate.

For instance, short-term bank FDs (up to six months) generally offer an interest rate between 3 and 4.5 per cent per annum. When the tenure stretches longer to one year, the interest rate rises to 6 per cent. So, as the tenure grows, the rate of interest inches upward.

Here, we list out the rate of interest offered by major banks on five-year FDs.

Top banks offering highest interest on 5-year FDs: ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank offers an interest of 7 per cent on five-year tenure to general citizens. Senior citizens are entitled to receive 7.5 per cent on their five-year FD. These rates came into effect from July 12, 2024.

HDFC Bank: This private bank offers an interest of 7 per cent on five-year fixed deposits. The senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points. These rates came into effect on June 12, 2024.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.2 per cent on its five-year fixed deposit to general citizens and 6.7 per cent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on June 14, 2024.

Bank General Senior citizens ICICI bank 7 7.5 HDFC Bank 7 7.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.2 6.7 SBI 6.5 7.5* PNB 6.50 7.00 BOB 6.5 7.15

(*Including additional premium of 50 bps under ”SBI We-care” deposit scheme.)

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest public lender offers 6.5 per cent on fixed deposits to general citizens on its five-year tenure, while senior citizens are offered 7.5 per cent for the same tenure. These interest rates came into force on June 15, 2024.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The public sector lender offers 6.5 per cent to general citizens on five-year tenure while senior citizens are entitled to receive 7 per cent, as per the interest rates that came into force on June 10, 2024.

Bank of Baroda (BOB): One of the largest public sector banks, BoB offers 6.5 per cent on five-year deposits while senior citizens are offered 7.15 per cent, the bank website shows. The rates came into force on June 12, 2024.